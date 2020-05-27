Family of 7 escapes Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An early morning fire forces a Shreveport family of seven out of their home.

The blaze started shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Silver Pine Ln. in the Cargill Park neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, when crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the home. It took 22 firefighters and 29 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

The seven people who were inside the home at the time of the fire escaped unharmed.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

SFD assisted in directing the family to resources through the Red Cross. The home had working smoke detectors that alerted everyone that there was a fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Fire officials would like to remind all citizens that smoke detectors save lives. If you need a smoke detector please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740.

