SFD crews battle fire at commercial building on W. 70th Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire investigators are looking to what caused a fire at a commercial building in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called around 5:31 a.m. about a fire at a business on 3214 W. 70th Street. Engine 15 was the first unit on scene around 5:34 a.m. and crews say they found smoke and flames coming from the building.

It took 28 firefighters about 44 minutes to get the fire under control. No injuries have been reported and the cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.