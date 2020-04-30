SFD crews battle house fire in Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to SFD, firefighters received a call about a house being on fire in the 4000 block of Eleanor Street. Engine 14 arrived at the scene first around 6:35 p.m. and reported that visible smoke and flames were coming from the home.

It took the effort of 24 firefighters to bring this fire under control at 7:10 p.m. SFD says there were no injuries reported in connection with the fire, and no one was home at the time of the fire.

