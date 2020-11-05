SFD crews on scene of fire at old Long John Silvers building on Kings Hwy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a vacant restaurant building in Shreveport’s St. Vincent’s neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Kings Hwy around 8:00 p.m. about a building being on fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the old Long Johns Silver restaurant.

There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

