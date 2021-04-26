SFD divers find rusted out truck in 12 Mile Bayou after tip from fishermen

Shreveport Fire Department divers are in the water on 12 Mile Bayou searching for a car reportedly spotted by fishermen on Friday.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Department divers have found what is believed to be the truck spotted by fishermen in 12 Mile Bayou on Friday and they say it looks like it has been down there for some time.

According to SFD Training Off. Brian Watson, the fishermen reportedly spotted the vehicle on Friday on their sonar but did not report it until Monday just after 8 a.m.

According to dispatch records, the fire department responded to a rescue call on the bayou between Earnest B. Miller Dr. and Ford Street at 8:21 a.m. Monday and were on the scene by 8:33 a.m.

Divers have been working in low-visibility conditions, but the fire department confirmed late Monday morning they have located the truck. They say the windows are rolled up, but the vehicle is rusted out.

It’s not clear yet whether the truck will be recovered from the water.

