SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One pet is dead and a home is a total loss following a house fire in the Mooretown neighborhood.

The Shreveport Fire Department was called to the 4100 block of Tate Street just after 4:10 a.m. Monday. They say that five people and one dog were home when someone woke up and realized the house was on fire.

It took firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control. All five people made it out of the home safe. Unfortunately, the dog did die in the fire, despite the first responder’s attempts to resuscitate it.

The home was a total loss. The fire appeared to start in the attic of the home, but The Shreveport Fire Department is still on the scene and investigating.