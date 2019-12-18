SFD: Elderly woman killed in South Lakeshore house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman Tuesday afternoon in Shreveport’s South Lakeshore neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters found the woman around 3 p.m., minutes after responding to reports of smoke in the area and pinpointed the source to a home in the 3700 block of Elmer Lane.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home and the woman sitting in a wheelchair unresponsive in one of the bedrooms.

They carried her outside and attempted life-saving procedures on the spot before she was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The fire department says it took the efforts of 12 units with 28 firefighters 30 minutes to get the situation under control. The home was heavily damaged and was left uninhabitable.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

