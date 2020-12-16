SFD: Family of 2 & pets escape mobile home fire in Westwood neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A family of two along with their pets were able to escape a mobile home that was engulfed in flames in Shreveport’s Westwood neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters received a call around 9:31 p.m. Tuesday about a mobile home being on fire in the 4400 block of Noyes Drive off Greenwood Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the middle of the home.

The residents who lived in the mobile home were found safe outside when firefighters showed up. SFD says they began to put out the fire and at one point, firefighters were forced to move to a defensive fire attack due to the ceiling and porch collapsing.

It took 18 firefighters and seven fire units to put the blaze out at 10:56 p.m. One firefighter received minor injuries due to falling sheetrock, they were treated on scene by EMS. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental by fire investigators.