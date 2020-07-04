SFD: Family of 3 at Linwood Homes Apartments displaced after two-alarm fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A family of three is displaced after heavy fire tears through at least two apartments at a complex in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire around 11:49 a.m. at the Linwood Homes Apartments on 7210 Bernstein Avenue. When they arrived at the apartment complex, they reported seeing heavy smoke and flames visible from the first and second floors.

SFD says the fire began to spread so quickly that Commander Battalion Chief Michael Perser agreed the situation required additional manpower, and upgraded the scene to a two-alarm fire. More than 50 Shreveport firefighters and paramedics showed up to battle the heavy flames.

“It is the Shreveport Fire Departments’ goal to make sure we have adequate on-scene manpower available and to make sure no lives are lost,” SFD said in a statement released on Saturday.

It took seven fire engines, four ladder trucks, two heavy rescue trucks, one Shift commander, three battalion chiefs, two EMS supervisors, and four medic units to get the fire under control.

The local Red Cross is working to secure housing for the family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

