SFD fights early-morning garage fire in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A residential fire in the Highland neighborhood kept Shreveport firefighters busy in the early morning hours of Saturday.

A few minutes after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched visible coming from the roof of the structure. When they arrived at the house just four minutes later, firefighters were able to enter the garage through the side door to locate and extinguish the fire.

There were no occupants at the residence at the time of the fire.

It took the efforts of 15 firefighters and five fire units roughly 16 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

The garage received minor damage inside. SFD Fire Investigator determines the nature of the fire to come from an electrical source.

There were no injuries reported to firefighters.