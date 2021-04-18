SFD fights fire at local battery distributor, contains hazardous materials

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sunday morning fire in a north Shreveport battery factory was quickly brought under control by Shreveport firefighters.

Just after 9:15 a.m. Sunday, the Shreveport Fire Department received multiple calls concerning smoke coming from the Interstate Battery Building in the 1000 block of Jack Wells Road.

When they arrived at 9:20 a.m., firefighters reported heavy black smoke visible from the rear of the building.

Fire crews from Engine 1 and Rescue 1 entered the commercial building and located the fire in a battery storage area.

Fire crews contained the fire to the rear of the building and quickly extinguished the fire, bringing it under control only nine minutes after they arrived.

The rear of the building received smoke and heat damage, and business on both sides if the building sustained smoke damage as well.

Nine SFD fire units and 23 firefighters battled the blaze, and because of the type material on fire, crews monitored water runoff, taking extra precautions decontaminating gear and equipment. Because of their diligence, firefighters were able to contain hazardous products to the building, making it unnecessary to evacuate nearby homes.

The business was closed at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigations by Shreveport Fire Investigators.