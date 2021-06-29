SFD truck crashes into electric pole on Murrow Street, fire captain injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A fire captain is injured and electricity has been knocked out for some residents following a crash in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, authorities received a call around 8:10 p.m. about a crash on Morrow Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they learned that Fire Engine #14 struck a utility pole. The fire captain was reportedly freed from the truck. He was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive his injuries.

The fire department’s spokesperson says they’ll be investigating the cause of the accident.

“Shreveport Police Department will be working the accident,” said Clarence Reese, the Public Information Officer for Shreveport Fire. ]

“We also have our shop, our on-call shop guy that is here that’ll be taking the truck back to our maintenance facility and doing an investigation as well.”

In result of the crash, power was knocked out for residents on Morrow Street.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.