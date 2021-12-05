SFD firefighter injured in early-morning southeast Shreveport apartment complex fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport firefighter was taken to a local hospital Sunday morning after suffering burns while battling a blaze in a southeast Shreveport apartment complex.

At 6:27 a.m Firefighters were called to the Orleans Square Apartments in the 8500 Block of Chalmette Drive after residents reported a fire in the laundry room and pool house.

Firefighters responding from Fire Station No. 20 reported heavy smoke soon after leaving the fire station and a 2nd Alarm was requested by Battalion 5.

When Engine 20 arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m., firefighters found the one-story commercial brick structure with heavy fire coming from the roof.

Eighteen fire units and 45 firefighters were dispatched to the scene and were able to place the situation under control at 6:48 a.m.

The building, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire, sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout.

The fire is currently under investigation.