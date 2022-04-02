SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters made quick work of a fire in the Moortown neighborhood early Saturday afternoon, bringing it under control in less than 15 minutes, according to SFD Battalion Commander David Kerley.

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a home in the 4200 block of Baxter Street, and when they arrived just minutes later, they were met with flames and heavy smoke coming from the front of the house.

The homeowner was inside when the fire began, but went outside after she heard and then smelled the fire. The kitchen area was heavily damaged, and the rest of the house sustained smoke damage.

Kerley said the fire began in the kitchen, but the cause of the fire is unknown. Fire investigators interviewed the homeowner and continue to investigate.