SFD firefighters rescue seriously-injured man inside home in early-morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport firefighters are at the scene of an early-morning fire that left a man seriously injured..

Around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, SFD firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 400 block of East 79th Street.

Firefighters were originally told the house was vacant, but when they went inside, they rescued the victim who was inside the house. He was rushed to Ochsner’s LSU Health in serious condition.

It took eight crews around 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

It is still unclear whether there were more residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.