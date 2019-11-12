SFD: Highland home heavily damaged in fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened in the Highland neighborhood on Monday evening.

According to SFD, firefighters responded to a call just before 5 p.m. about a one-story house fire near the 200 block of E. Herndon Street. They arrived at 4:47 p.m. to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the wood-frame home.

Firefighters say they were initially told by family members that someone was still inside. However, the fire department says there was no one inside the house when they arrived at the time of the fire.

Firefighters had the flames under control by 5:18 p.m., according to SFD. The attic and rear of the home were heavily damaged.

The Shreveport Fire Department is offering to install a free smoke detector in the homes of Shreveport residents. Please call 318-673-6740 to request a smoke detector.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.