SFD investigate 3-vehicle accident, with one of which crashed through a local business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters and police are investigating an early-Monday evening accident involving three vehicles with one of them, an SUV, crashing through the doors of a local business.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. Monday at the corner of North Common and North Market Streets.

According to Emergency Medical Services at the scene, three people with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital.

