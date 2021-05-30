SFD investigate fire in north Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters are investigating the cause of an afternoon blaze at the Villa Norte Apartments.

According to SFD, just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to reports of an apartment fire in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.

When firefighters arrived they could see light smoke coming from the second floor of the Villa Norte Apartments. Firefighters were able to enter the unoccupied apartment through the front door and put out the fire.

There were no occupants in the building, and it took the efforts of 12 firefighters—4 fire units, only about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.

This fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries reported.