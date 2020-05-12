SFD investigating cause of fire in unoccupied Allendale house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire that damaged a house in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Garden Street at 10:45 a.m. and arrived within three minutes to find smoke and flames coming from the front and side of the one-story wood-framed house.

SFD says the fire was contained 14 minutes, but it caused moderate damage to a front room and attic.

Investigators determined nobody lived at the home and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

