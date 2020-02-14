SFD investigating fire at Shopper’s Value

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a fire that forced employees and customers out of a grocery store in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters received a call just around 6:30 p.m. about a fire starting at the Shopper’s Value grocery store in the 3600 block of Hearne Avenue. Firefighters say when they arrived, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the building. The business was open during store hours when the fire started, and employees and customers evacuated the building.

Skip Pinkston, Chief of Special Operations and Safety, says the main part of the store received no damage and firefighters are still fighting the fire and dealing with hot spots that are between the walls of the building. There were no injuries reported.

It took 10 units and 32 firefighters to get the blaze under control. Fire investigators are also on the scene to determined what caused the fire.

