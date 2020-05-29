SFD investigating house fire on Hickory Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood Thursday night.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire in the 1700 block of Hickory Street at 10:07 p.m. SFD’s Engine 9 arrived at the scene at 10:12 p.m. and saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

It took the efforts of 20 firefighters only five minutes to get the blaze under control. SFD says there were no injuries reported but the home suffered heavy damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

