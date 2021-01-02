SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators are looking into what caused a house to catch on fire in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood on the night of New Years Day.
According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters received a call around 9:01 p.m. Friday about a home being on fire in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic of a one-story wood-framed home. SFD says they were able to enter the home through the front door and find and extinguish the fire. There were no residents inside the home at the time of the fire.
It took the efforts of 21 firefighters—7 fire units to bring the blaze under control in seven minutes. There were no injuries reported to firefighters.
SFD says if anyone or someone they know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.
- SFD investigating house fire on Madison Avenue
- Brad Paisley gifts Nashville bombing victim a new guitar
- Hometown Heroes for the Holidays: Acts of heroism, kindness and hope from 2020
- Search suspended for boat that left Bahamas with 20 on board
- Shreveport community members file recall petition for Mayor Perkins’ resignation
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.