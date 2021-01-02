SFD investigating house fire on Madison Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators are looking into what caused a house to catch on fire in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood on the night of New Years Day.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters received a call around 9:01 p.m. Friday about a home being on fire in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic of a one-story wood-framed home. SFD says they were able to enter the home through the front door and find and extinguish the fire. There were no residents inside the home at the time of the fire.

It took the efforts of 21 firefighters—7 fire units to bring the blaze under control in seven minutes. There were no injuries reported to firefighters.

SFD says if anyone or someone they know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.