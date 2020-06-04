SFD investigating house fire on Olga Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call about a house being on fire in the 4000 block of Olga St. at 4:11 p.m. SFD’s Rescue 9 was the first unit on the scene at 4:15 p.m. and found smoke and flames visible coming from the home.

It took the efforts of 20 firefighters only nine minutes to get the blaze under control. There were no injuries reported but the home suffered heavy damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“With temperatures climbing Shreveport firefighters will be taking extra precautions to cool down after firefighting operations,” the fire department said in a released statement.

“We would like to thank the Signal 51 group for their continued support with water and refreshments for our firefighters.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.