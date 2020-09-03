SFD investigating house fire on Parkhurst Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters received a call around 4:30 p.m. about a house being on fire in the 3000 block of Parkhurst Street.

Engine Eight was the first unit on scene and reported smoke and flames visible coming from the home.

It took the efforts of 24 firefighters to bring this fire under control in 20 minutes. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

SFD says no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.

