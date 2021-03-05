SFD investigating house fire on Queens Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are looking into what caused a house to catch on fire in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters received a call around 3:12 p.m. about a house being on fire in the 2200 block of Queens Avenue.

SFD says no one was inside of the home during the time of the fire, but the home was heavily damaged to the point where it was deemed uninhabitable.