SFD investigating third fire this year at Highland home

The Shreveport Fire Department says a fire at a Highland home early Monday morning is not the first time they’ve been called to the address. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department says a fire at a Highland home early Monday morning is not the first time they’ve been called to the address.

The latest call came just after 2 a.m. Monday at the house on Jenkins Street near E. Olive. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic and flames on the back side of the single story wood frame house. SFD says someone claiming to be the homeowner said there might have been a child inside, but one one was found.

It took firefighters less than ten minutes to put out the flames.

There was no power connected to the home and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. A fire department spokesperson said this is the third they have responded to a fire call at the address this year.

The Shreveport Fire Department says a fire at a Highland home early Monday morning is not the first time they’ve been called to the address. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)