SFD investigating W. Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that heavily damaged a West Shreveport house Sunday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, crews were called to the fire in the 3000 block of Iberville Drive a little after 2:30 p.m. and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house.

SFD Training Officer Robert Taggart said in a statement Sunday it took 20 firefighters 14 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.