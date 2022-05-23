SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department responded to calls for fire assistance at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday morning.

The call came in around 10 a.m. to extinguish a fire at the Lake Front apartments in the 4300 block of Market St.

SFD Training Officer Brian Watson, said when fire units arrived they saw light smoke coming from a second-floor apartment. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames which were contained in the kitchen area of the apartment.

None of the occupants of the apartment were home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

When asked why there were so many units dispatched to the location Watson said SFD sends a higher number of units when there are fires at locations with multiple occupants such as apartment complexes, high rises, or other structures with high occupancy.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The apartment sustained moderate damage to the kitchen area.