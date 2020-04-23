SFD: Lightning strike believed to have caused Highland house fire

Shreveport fire investigators believe a house fire in Highland Wednesday was caused by lightning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A house fire late Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood is believed to have been sparked by lightning, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.

Fire units were dispatched to the 2200 block of Creswell Ave. just before 5:40 p.m. after the homeowner noticed light smoke in the house just after it was struck by lightning. It happened as storms were moving through the area.

The fire department says Fire Engine 7 was the first unit on scene at 5:41 p.m., three minutes after being

dispatched. Fire Captain Michael Covert reported light smoke from the back of a two-story, wood-framed, single-family home.

It took the efforts of 8 units with 22 firefighters 18 minutes to get the situation under control, according to a press release from SFD. The home received light to moderate damage. The Fire Investigator determined lightning was the cause of the fire.

No injuries to firefighters or citizens were reported.

