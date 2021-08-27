Tracking the Tropics banner
SFD: Louisiana Task Force 3 USAR activated for Hurricane Ida

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department says seven members from the Louisiana Task Force 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team have been activated through Governor John Bel Edwards Office in light of Hurricane Ida.

Swift Water Rescue Technicians from SFD, Bossier City Fire Department, and Caddo Fire District #4 will leave Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 28.

According to SFD, the team will head to Port Allen to standby as a rapid response team for water rescue in areas facing the greatest danger. The team is fully equipped and ready to respond as soon as assignments are given out.

