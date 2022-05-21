SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out mid-afternoon Saturday.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire in a two-story residence in the 300 block of Dalzell, according to SFD Assistant Chief Mark Guastella.

He said neighbors reported smoke coming from the attic of the house, and when firefighters arrived, they saw fire coming from the upper levels of the two-story home.

Although the house had no utilities, neighbors said at one time an older woman lived there. However, a search of the home did not turn up anyone living there.

It took 25 units at the scene around 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, as firefighters continue to search for hot spots.

Fire prevention is at the scene conducting an investigation.