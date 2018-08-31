SFD: Man sets house on fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Back to back blazes keep fire crews busy on 4th of July

SHREVEPORT, LA - Shreveport fire crews say a house fire this morning was intentionally set.

It happened just before 2:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Murray Street.

According to SFD Communication Officers, the fire was called in by a neighbor who noticed the smoke and flames from her bedroom window.

Engine 8 quickly arrived on scene at 1:46 AM to report a one-story, single dwelling, wood frame home fully involved. The crew immediately went in to extinguish the blaze while searching for other occupants.

The lone occupant of the home advised subsequent arriving support that he had intentionally set a mattress on fire.

The occupant was transported by SFD ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation(s) and treatment. Neighbors alerted fire crews that the occupant had one dog and two cats, which are believed to have made it out safely.

It took 13 minutes for eight fire crews (approx. 22 firefighters) to extinguish the blaze and place the situation under control.

The home received heavy fire damage and has been deemed a total loss.

There were no reported firefighter injuries.