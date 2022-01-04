SFD: Man trying to stay warm sparks fire in Allendale home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A propane tank caused a house fire in a Shreveport neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police and fire units responded to a fire in the 1700 block of Anna St. in the Allendale neighborhood around 3 a.m. Police say the fire started when the owner started using a propane tank and an old burner.

“If you have space heaters, gas heaters, in your home, get those things serviced,” Chief John Lane said. “Get them checked. Get a professional to come out and check. If you don’t see a complete flame from across the bottom of that heater, that’s incomplete burning; get that checked and cleaned.”

No one was hurt but the homeowner is displaced and the Red Cross has been contacted for assistance, Chief Lane said.