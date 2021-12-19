SFD: More than 50 firefighters battle overnight commercial fire; one resident injured in residential fire

More than 50 Shreveport firefighters were at the scene of the second overnight fire in the same commercial building, and continued to monitor the scene throughout Sunday morning. Here, firefighters on a ladder platform (top right) continue to spray the building into the late morning hours. (Photo by KTAL/KMSS)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters were kept busy overnight battling three fires, two of which were separate fires in the same five-story building, as well as a residential fire that destroyed an Allendale home and sent its resident to the hospital.

Although the resident of the home in the 1100 block of Portland Avenue that caught fire Sunday morning escaped the burning structure before Shreveport firefighters arrived, he suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The resident of this heavily damaged home in the 1100 block of Portland Avenue managed to get out of the house before firefighters arrived but suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital (Photo by KTAL/KMSS)

SFD firefighters arrived at the scene of the residential fire in the 1100 block of Portland Avenue just four minutes after the fire was reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday and reported heavy fire showing from the front of the home.

It took nine fire units and 26 firefighters to control the blaze. The home sustained heavy fire damage throughout. The origin and cause of the fire is not known at this time and the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was the third fire SFD firefighters battled in less than 12 hours overnight, with the first two in the same commercial building that happened some six hours apart.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, a commercial fire was reported at a five-story abandoned building in the 1600 Block of Van Loan Street, located between Linwood Bridge and I-49.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 10:16 p.m. and located small fires on multiple floors, and they extinguished fires located on the first, third and fourth floors.

A male squatter was located within the building as firefighters were extinguishing the fires throughout. The man was removed from the building and issued a summons by fire investigations.

There were 13 units and 40 firefighters on scene, which was all clear at midnight.

But then, at 4:18 a.m. firefighters were dispatched back to the same building, and when Battalion 2 arrived on the scene at 4:24 a.m., they reported the entire fourth floor was on fire, which was a separate area of the building and unrelated to the first fire.

Multiple ladder trucks were set up and a defensive fire attack was established. More than 50 firefighters were at the scene, and fire units were rotated throughout the morning to ensure all fires were extinguished.

Fire investigations along with Shreveport Police are investigating the second fire. There were no injuries reported for either incident.