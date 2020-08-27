SFD responds to early morning residential fire

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Neal Drive. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 6 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Neal Drive.

SFD says smoke was seen coming from the back of the residence.

It took 21 firefighters roughly 13 minutes to get the fire under control.

Four people and a pet were in the home at the time of the fire and able to get out unharmed after their fire alarm went off.

There are no reports of injures to firefighters on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.