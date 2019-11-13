SFD responds to eight calls of house fires since Nov. 10

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– In a span of four days the Shreveport Fire Department has responded to eight calls of house fires since Nov. 10.

Assistant Fire Chief Fred Saunders says the cause of those fires has varied from known to unknown.

The latest fire, on Wednesday at 10:37 a.m. crews were called to a blaze in the attic of a single-story wood-framed home in the 700 block of Norma Ave of the Allendale community.

According to Skip Pinkston Chief of Special Operations & Safety, the residents were not home at the time of the fire. The home sustained minor damage.

Earlier Wednesday morning fire units and firefighters responded to two different blazes, one being in the attic of a home in the 1100 block of Prospect and a vacant two-story wood-frame home in the 1200 block of Sprague Street. Fire investigators believe the fires started because of electrical issues.

As temperatures continue to remain cool, Sanders wants to remind citizens about practicing fire safety when using heating mechanisms.

“We want individuals to use safe practices. When you practice fire safety on a regular basis then it reduces or minimizes your chances of having a fire in your home,” Sanders said.

To request a free smoke detector call SFD at 318-673-6740.