SFD fire captain who died from cancer related to the ‘line of duty’ will be laid to rest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport fire captain who died from cancer related to “line of duty” earlier this week will be laid to rest today.

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered Friday morning at Summer Grove Baptist Church to remember SFD Captain and Paramedic Ralph Parker, III.

Captain Parker, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer back in February, passed away on Monday.

Parker started the training academy in March of 1990. He proudly served at the ranks of Firefighter, Fire Engineer, and Fire Captain throughout his 31 plus years of service.

The International Association of Fire Fighters will recognize Parker’s death as a cancer-related Line of Duty of Death. In 2022 his name will be placed on the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Wall in Colorado Springs.

On Thursday Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins ordered that flags be flown at half-staff through sunset tonight in honor of Parker.