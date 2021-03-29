SFD searching Werner Park home destroyed in fire for man who may have been inside

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters have doused a fire that destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood Monday morning, but they are still on the scene searching for a man who might have been inside.

More than a dozen Shreveport Fire Department units were called to the house on Malcolm street near Hearne Avenue at 10:19 a.m. Firefighters had the flames under control by 10:37 a.m. They say they did not see anyone in the house while they were fighting the fire, but they are now conducting a secondary search after someone said a man might be inside.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.