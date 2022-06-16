SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department battled a blaze in the Highland neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to Chief of Special Operations and Safety Skip Pinkston, the call came in around 11:50 a.m. to report a fire in the 1200 block of Crofton Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene three minutes after the first call and noticed heavy smoke coming from the house.

Pinkston said an older woman was home at the time of the fire. Her son found her, and both were able to get out of the house safely.

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.

Responders could contain the fire to the house’s front bedroom and extinguish the fire around noon.

The home received extensive heat and smoke damage. Fire investigators will determine the cause of the fire.