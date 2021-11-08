SFD: Space heater blamed for early morning house fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department says a space heater caused a house fire in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood early Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the house in the 2800 block of Harp Street around 5:45 a.m. and saw flames coming from the front of the home. It took 10 units and 25 firefighters around 10 minutes to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported.

The lone occupant of the house said he was awakened by the heat before noticing his curtains just above the space heater had caught on fire.

The homeowner reported not having smoke alarms in the home. The Shreveport Fire Department provides and installs smoke alarms in the City of Shreveport free of charge.

The Shreveport Fire Department says to use these tips for safely heating your home:

• Keep your heating equipment and anything that can burn at least 3 feet apart.

• Plug power cords only into outlets with sufficient capacity and never into an

extension cord.

• Turn off heaters when you leave a room or go to bed.

• Inspect for cracked or broken plugs or loose connections, and replace any before

using.

• Never use or store flammable or combustible liquids near or in rooms with

heaters