SFD: Space heater blamed for Sunset Acres house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A space heater is blamed for an early morning fire on Wednesday in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

According to Shreveport Fire PIO Clarence Reese, multiple calls came in reporting heavy smoke coming from a house in the 2700 block of Lakehurst Ave. around 2:45 a.m. Two adults were able to escape the fire safely before units arrived.

One of the occupants said the fire started in the front bedroom while help slept. The occupant said they woke up to smoke close to the space heater. Investigators determined that the space heater was the cause of the fire.

It took 24 firefighters ten minutes to bring the fire under control, Reese said. The home is unliveable due to heavy fire and smoke damage to the home. The Red Cross was contacted to help the occupants.

There were no injuries to anyone involved.

The Shreveport Fire Department would like to remind citizens of some simple safety tips regarding space heater usage:

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from the space heater

Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn off when leaving a room or sleeping

Never plug a space heater into an extension cord

Operate space heaters on level, flat surfaces on the ground

Never use a space heater or any appliance with a damaged cord

Always follow manufactures recommendations