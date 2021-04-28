SFD, SPD investigate after suspicious package found at Overton Brooks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Fire and Police Departments are investigating after a suspicious package was found at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

Wednesday afternoon Overton Brooks released the following statement about the incident:

At approximately 3 p.m. this afternoon, mailroom employees at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport noticed a suspicious package that was leaking an unknown liquid substance. VA Police were notified and moved the package to a safe location outside of the facility. The Shreveport Fire Department and the Shreveport Police Department have responded. The Shreveport VA immediately implemented its crisis response plan, which places the highest priority on the health and safety of our Veterans, staff, and visitors. There are no reports of injury or illness at this time.