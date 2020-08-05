SFD: Two families displaced after early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two families have been displaced after an early morning fire in the Highland neighborhood.

Shreveport firefighters were called to a two-story wooden home in the 300 block of Herndon Street just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The fire had also spread to a one-story wood frame duplex next door.

It took 40 firefighters just under an hours to get the fire under control.

The two-story home was declared a total loss and the one-story duplex received moderate damage.

There are no reports of injuries to residents or firefighters.

The Red Cross is working with the displaced families to find them housing.

Shreveport Fire Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

