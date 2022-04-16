SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early morning fire in an east Shreveport condominium has left a woman fighting for her life at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital.

Around 7:30 Saturday morning, Shreveport Fire crews responded to a call from an off-duty Shreveport Police assistant chief who reported smoke coming from the roof of a two-story unit in the 3500 block of Eastlake Drive at Eastwood on the Bayou condominiums, where he also lives.

Prior to the SFD’s arrival, condos on both sides of the smoke-filled condo were evacuated by neighbors, who were unable to force their way into the condo on fire.

SFD Engine No. 5 arrived on the scene in 10 minutes and began search and rescue efforts within the condo.

Multiple fire crews were able to locate a female occupant, who was removed from the home and rushed to the hospital.

Using 12 fire units, SFD firefighters were able to contain the fire to one condo and were able to place the situation under control at 8:04 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Shreveport Fire Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office.

There were no injuries to firefighters and the adjoining neighbors were allowed to return to their homes.