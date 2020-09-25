SFD: Woman escapes house fire on Azalea Garden Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman escaped a fire that heavily damaged the back of a home Wednesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called at 5:17 p.m. about a house fire in the 800 block of Azalea Garden Drive.

Fire Engine 20 was the first unit on scene at 5:20 p.m. and reported a single-story wood-frame home with light smoke visible coming from the top of the building. Firefighters were able to enter the home through the front door and find and extinguish the fire.

SFD says smoke detectors did activate and alerted the only person at the home and the woman escaped unharmed.

It took the efforts of 21 firefighters—7 fire units, roughly 8 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The home was heavily damaged to a rear backroom. SFD Fire Investigators say they determined the nature of the fire to be accidental.

If anyone needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740. There were no injuries reported to firefighters.

