About a dozen firefighters are still working to put out a brush fire along I-220 in West Shreveport. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – About a dozen firefighters are still working to put out a brush fire along I-220 in West Shreveport Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the westbound side of I-220 at Jefferson Paige Road around 11:20 a.m.

SFD Chief Training Officer Brian Watson says the fire is under control now, but they have been dealing with some related spot fires. There is no threat to any homes or businesses in the area at this time, but traffic might be slower in that area as long as they’re out there working along the side of the roadway.

The fire department has not been able to confirm initial reports that it might have been caused by a drooping power line. Watson says fires can easily be sparked by a dragging chain or a carelessly discarded cigarette butt and notes all of Caddo Parish is currently under burn ban, as conditions make the risk of wildfires extremely high.

Firefighters are working in what was likely the hottest day this week for much of the ArkLaTex, as temperatures soared to near 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. They rotate crews regularly to prevent any heat-related injuries or illnesses and so far there are no reports of any such issues.