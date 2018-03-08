Shamrock Shuffle raises money for military families

The Barksdale Officers’ Spouses Club (BOSC) gears up for the 3rd Annual Shamrock Shuffle which takes place on St. Patrick’s Day.

Here is the news release provided by BOSC:

3rd Annual Shamrock Shuffle

Saturday, March 17, 2018

9:00 a.m. – Kid’s Fun Run

9:15 a.m. – 5K Race

Marilynn’s Place – 4041 Fern Ave., Shreveport

The Barksdale Officers’ Spouses Club (BOSC) will host the 3rd Annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K Race & Kid’s Fun Run on March 17, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at Marilynn’s Place. The 5K will raise funds for the BOSC scholarship program, along with local and national military charities – all with a larger focus on Barksdale service members and their families. Register at bit.ly/SHAMROCKRUN18 or Shamrock Shuffle 5K Shreveport/Bossier City’s Facebook. A post race party will be held following the race with music, vendors, and free kids activities by The Warrior Network. Marilynn’s Place will have food and green beer for purchase.

“We are thrilled to see so many people come together to support our military, and are grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from the Shreveport/Bossier City community,” said Allyson Bean, BOSC President. “This year we hope to raise more than $25,000, and anticipate more than 400 runners at our exciting St. Patrick’s Day event.”

In 2017, BOSC awarded more than $13,000 in scholarships, and thousands of dollars of grants to military charities. Charities included, Military Ball of the Ark-La-Tex, United through Reading, Air Force Aid Society, The Educational Center for Autism, HAP House, Barksdale 1st Sergeant Council, Air Force Village, Barksdale AFB Airman and Family Readiness Center, and Fisher House.

The 2018 Shamrock Shuffle is supported by many gracious donors, including: CSRA, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Lindsay & John Atkins, Airline Family Dentistry, The Warrior Network, Hooters, Shane’s BBQ & Seafood, Centenary College of LA, Boeing, and many more.

About BOSC

The Barksdale OSC (BOSC) is a private non-profit organization for Officers’ spouses at Barksdale Air Force Base. Our mission is to create a supportive, comfortable arena for our members to explore social connections, volunteerism and educational opportunities. The BOSC has established a scholarship program in an effort to assist military families with the financial challenges associated with pursuing a college education. This program hopes to encourage and assist military spouses and children in the Barksdale community who are working toward their educational goals.

