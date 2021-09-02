Shane Cheatham withdraws from consideration for Bossier City CAO job

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a scathing Facebook post Wednesday, former Bossier City CAO nominee Shane Cheatham explained why he has removed himself from consideration for the job and called out several members of the city council.

In the post published Wedenesday, Cheatham made several accusations as to why his nomination was blocked by the city council, many of which were directed at City Councilman David Montgomery. Cheatham claims that the Mayor was asked to “distance himself from Cheatham” by Montgomery and others.

“David Montgomery, I underestimated your power and your ability to turn grown men into puppets. Well done! Your over two decades in the same position has rendered you the most powerful man in Bossier,” Cheatham wrote.

Cheatham was nominated for the position of Chief Administrative officer in Bossier City by Mayor Tommy Chandler the city council delayed the vote in a contentious meeting on July 6 and never put it back on the agenda. He made the announcement of his decision to withdraw after having lunch with Chandler on Wednesday.

After expressing his support for the mayor in his decision to “move in a different direction,” Cheatham said, “The CAO position never was my idea, I didn’t ask for it, but it was something I was willing to do to help work towards a Prouder, Stronger, Better Bossier City.”

Cheatham soundly defeated four-term incumbent Scott Irwin for the District 1 seat representing South Bossier in the spring election, only to resign the seat to accept Chandler’s appointment. Irwin has since been appointed by the council to take the seat back until a special election can be held in October.

Three candidates have since qualified to run for the seat: Republican Brian Hammons, Democrat Darren Ashley, and Independent Michael “Lun” Lombardino. Cheatham has endorsed Hammond for the seat.

Cheatham, who runs a real estate business, did not say what he will do next but ended his statement by saying his goals have not changed.

“I would like to say that my intentions have not changed from time I decided to run for city council, to accepting Mayor Chandlers CAO nomination, to now. I am committed to making South Bossier and Bossier City a better community to raise our families, build our businesses, and to enjoy our lives. That was my goal when I started this journey, and it will continue to be my goal moving forward.”

As of late Thursday, there had been no public response from anyone named in Cheatham’s lengthy post.

The Bossier City Council is set to vote on the appointment of Amanda Nottingham as Interim Chief Administrative Officer.