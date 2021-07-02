Shane McWilliams out as Bossier City Police Chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One day after taking office, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has removed Bossier City Chief of Police Shane McWilliams from the top job at the police department.

According to a release issued by the city late Friday afternoon, McWilliams has been reassigned within the department, effective immediately, and will no longer have the duties and responsibilities as the Chief of Police.

“I want to thank Shane McWilliams for his many years of dedicated service to the citizens of Bossier City and to the Bossier City Police Department as Chief of Police and I look forward to working with him in a different capacity within the department,” Mayor Chandler said in the statement.

The statement did not specify what role McWilliams has been reassigned to do within the department.

Effective immediately, Mayor Tommy Chandler has designated Sergeant Chris Estess as Director of Police Operations to lead the Bossier City Police Department until a new Chief of Police can be appointed.

Chandler was sworn into office on Thursday.

McWilliams has served as police chief in Bossier City since April 2010.