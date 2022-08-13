SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pandemic caused the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to slow down their No Kid Hungry and Cooking Matters initiatives, but now with the help of funds provided by Share Our Strength, the food bank is bringing those much-needed programs back.

The food bank says, this year, they have served over 9,000 meals helping 150 kiddos. Children 18 years old and younger are provided with free nutritious meals with the help of funds raised for their No Kid Hungry campaign.

“The more funding, the more service we can provide, so it’s been a great help,” Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana Executive Director Martha Marak said.

The food bank hopes to help low-income families with their Cooking Matters initiative, which teaches parents how to grocery shop on a budget and cook healthy meals. Children are also taught the importance of choosing healthy snacks.

The share our strength and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana are partnering to expand their No Kid Hungry and Cooking Matters Campaign. (Courtesy: Food Bank of North West Louisiana)

“We teach them things like taking sweet potatoes, and you can crisp those up and make those a nice healthier alternative to a chip,” Marak explains.

Families wanting to participate can contact the food bank to connect with the appropriate representative.

The food bank says their SNAP Education Coordinator, Shelley Duplantis delivers the curriculum for children and adults to gain a new perspective on how to eat healthily.

“And you know we do these programs throughout the whole season. Year after year, we are always looking for partners that we can help with meals for our children,” shared Marak.